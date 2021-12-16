Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / {Behbal Kalan police firing} Victim’s son starts indefinite sit-in at protest site for justice
others

{Behbal Kalan police firing} Victim’s son starts indefinite sit-in at protest site for justice

The Behbal Kalan police firing happened at the local bus stand; the victim’s son has alleged that politicians have made careers out of the issue, even as justice remained a far cry after six years
On October 14, 2015, police had opened fire at people protesting at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot’s Bargari village. (HT file photo)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 08:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Faridkot Over six years after his father Bhagwan Krishan Singh was among two protesters killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, Sukhraj Singh, Bhagwan’s son, started an indefinite dharna at the incident site, the local bus stand. The police firing at protesters gathered against sacrilege had also killed Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village

“Political leaders have built their careers on this issue, but have done nothing to ensure the accused are behind the bars and justice,” Sukhraj said, adding, “Now, politicians are again using sacrilege and police firing for mileage in the assembly polls due next year. We are the ones who are suffering.”

He targeted deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for failing to ensure even as he had held the home portfolio for months. Initially, Sukhraj planned to carry out a protest march from Behbal Kalan to Kotkapura on Thursday. He was joined by Gurjeet’s father Sadhu Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, AAP leader and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Sandhwan and Dal Khalsa spokesperson, Kanwar Pal Singh.

RELATED STORIES

Kanwar Pal said, “The victim’s son has resolved to go for an indefinite sit-in due to the total failure of the Punjab government. He is sitting at the same spot where his father was killed in cold blood, under a conspiracy. This is Sukhraj’s personal war, but we have endorsed it and extended moral support to the cause. Our members will join him on rotation. Sukhraj has relaunched the Morcha single-handedly,” he added.

The SIT has named former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal as accused, and filed a charge-sheet against them. Now, a trial is going on against them in a court at Faridkot. The Punjab and Haryana high court, however, has stayed proceedings against Saini till February 2022 following which the accused have filed a number of pleas, further delaying the trial.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP