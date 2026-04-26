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Bettiah Maharaja’s manuscripts go digital, now on Gyan Bharatam app

Rare Dhrupad manuscripts from Bettiah Maharaj have been digitized for the Gyan Bharatam app, preserving Bihar's musical heritage for future generations.

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 10:43 pm IST
By Sandeep Bhaskar
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BETTIAH Rare Dhrupad manuscripts containing compositions in various ragas, created by the Bettiah Maharaj himself, have been digitised and made available on the Gyan Bharatam app in a significant step towards preserving the cultural heritage of Bihar’s West Champaran district. Purportedly written by Raja Nawal Kishore in the middle of the 19th century, the manuscripts serve as a living document of the rich musical tradition of Bettiah Raj court. Dhrupad, one of the oldest forms of Indian classical music, is known for its depth, discipline and spiritual essence.

A portion of Bettiah Maharaja’s manuscripts (HT PHOTO)

District art and culture officer Rakesh Kumar said that the manuscripts were found in the safe custody of noted Dhrupad vocalist Pandit Inder Kishore Mishra during a survey conducted as part of the Gyan Bharatam Mission, a project of the Union ministry of culture. “This move will help music lovers, researchers and others from across the country and abroad to access these prized heritage and contribute to preserving the district’s rich cultural legacy,” he said while referring to Bettiah Raj.

Kumar added that under the Gyan Bharatam mission, manuscripts written on various materials, including paper, cloth and metal plates, and those over 75 years old, were being surveyed and documented across the country. “During the first phase, such manuscripts are being searched. If they are with individuals or institutions, they would be digitalised and published, if required, during the second and third phase respectively,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Bettiah Maharaja’s manuscripts go digital, now on Gyan Bharatam app
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Bettiah Maharaja’s manuscripts go digital, now on Gyan Bharatam app
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