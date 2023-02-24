Bhadohi police attach property of former MLA Vijay Mishra’s aide

In a series of action taken against mafias and gangsters in the state, Bhadohi police attached property of close aide of mafioso-turned politician and former MLA Vijay Mishra in Jhalwa area on Thursday. The property of Mishra’s close aide Hanuman Sewak Pandey has been seized under Gangster Act, officials said. (Pic for representation)

Vijay Mishra is in jail since two and a half years in connection with multiple criminal cases registered against him.

On Thursday, Bhadohi police accompanied by Dhumanganj police and administrative officials,reached Jhalwa area to attach a residential building of Vijay Mishra’s close associate Hanuman Sewak Pandey. Police put up a board mentioning attachment order at the three-storeyed house built on 85.68 square metres area. The estimated cost of the house is around ₹3.25 crore. The team also carried out announcement of the order of attachment issued by Bhadohi district magistrate Gaurang Rathi.

Prayagraj Sadar Nayab Tehsildar Akhilesh Singh said the property has been attached under section 14 of Gangster Act. The house was vacant and has no goods inside.