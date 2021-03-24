Bhagat Singh death anniversary: Farmers, Sikh leaders call for united fight against Centre’s agri laws

Various farmer unions, Sikh leaders and youth activists on Tuesday converged on Banga city in Shaheed Bhagat Singh district and called for unity in the protests against the Centre’s agriculture laws. They had gathered to mark the 90th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were martyred during the freedom struggle against the British on March 23, 1931.

Several Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) also attended the event organised by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba).

The leaders paid tributes to the martyrs in their speeches and also urged the people to keep faith in the “Sanyukt Kisan Morcha” leadership as it would not let them down. The event saw majority of youths in attendance, adding more energy to the unity call.

Differences and ideological issues had erupted between the morcha leadership and a section of the youth after the Red Fort violence on January 26 during the tractor parade organised by the farmer leaders.

While addressing the gathering, Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), said that following in the footsteps Shaheed Bhagat Singh, they were fighting against the Centre’s three farm laws. He alleged that the central agencies were busy running defamation campaigns against the morcha leadership. “I want to make it clear that the government has already lost the debate over the farm bills, which is why there are no more table talks. We were asked by a senior BJP leader, who admitted the new laws were anti-farmer, to reach a midway solution so that the government could also save face,” said Rajewal adding that it has become an international protest.

He said the BJP also feared loss of votes as farmers opposed the party in the electoral states.

Reaching out to the young faces of the agitation, Rajewal said, “Youngsters are the core and power of the protests while we (leaders) have to keep calm to carry forward the cause. We are fighting it on your (youths) support. I reiterate that the morcha leadership will not lose the fight.”

Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, president BKU (Siddhupur), also invoked Bhagat Singh’s sacrifice and told the youth activists that it was their fight too and they were going succeed.

Dr Darshan Pal, senior leader of the morcha, said that the country-wide farmer protests were haunting the central government. He also snubbed those calling the stir politically-driven. “We will not return till the farm laws are repealed,” he said.

Noted Punjabi singer Babbu Maan said that be it youths, adults or elders, unity was vital to win the fight for betterment of Punjab. He called for strengthening the ongoing protests if it needed to be extended.

Baba Nihal Singh, president of Tarna Dal, Hariwela, gave a clear message that of shunning differences and joining the banner of kisan unions to win the fight. Similarly, president of Budha Dal, Nihang Balbir Singh vowed to back the farmer organisations and their protests. “We will continue our support despite there being efforts to create rift among the sections,” he said.

Hardeep Singh Dibdibba, grandfather of Navreet Singh who died during the tractor parade, said that they have been organising a march to Singhu border from Moga to connect the youth with farmer unions. Padma Shri awardee and environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh from Khadoor Sahib, Sant Kulwant Ram from Guru Ravidas society and others also addressed the function.