MAHAKUMBH-2025 PREPARATIONS: Now, a Vedic gallery to come up at Bharadwaj Park in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ People coming to the popular Bhardwaj Ashram and the Bhardwaj Park will soon get detailed information regarding spiritualism and the Vedas -- the large corpus of Hindu texts originating in ancient India. Efforts have begun to set up a Vedic gallery on the walls of the park providing detailed information about the ancient religious texts before the formal start of the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025. Statue of Bharadwaj Muni located near his ashram in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

Along with the Vedic gallery, a statue of Maharishi saint Valmiki, the author of the much-revered Hindu epic Ramayan, is also planned to be installed as an added attraction in the park for the visitors, said officials. They added that these new additions would form part of the mega renovation of the Bharadwaj Park located in the heart of the city before Mahakumbh-2025. The municipal corporation had beautified the park in 2018 in run up to the Kukbh-2019 too.

At that time, a huge statue of Maharishi Bhardwaj was installed outside the park. A fountain was also installed inside the park. Mahakumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand has directed that the park be beautified along with Bhardwaj Ashram before Mahalkumbh-2025 and to make a corridor between the temple and the park.

Confirming the proposal, mayor Ganesh Kesarwani said that even the Dashashwamedh Ghat would also be developed before Mahakumbh-2025. “There is a plan to install a huge statue of Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe as per the Hindu belief, along with a ‘Yajnashala’ on the ghat,” he added. The Ghantaghar intersection of the old city will also be beautified. The bell tower will be decorated with attractive lights. Flowers will be cultivated from Shastri Bridge to Sangam to stop the discharge of dirt into the Ganga as well, said the mayor.

The mayor further said that the chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya have been informed about these works to be undertaken by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation before Mahakumbh-2025. In the first meeting of newly-elected municipal corporation executive organised on July 5, discussions will be held on the renovation of Bharadwaj Park, installation of statue at Dashashwamedh Ghat, and beautification of Ghantaghar intersection, etc.

Efforts will also be made to get approval from the executive on all proposals. Budget will be demanded by sending all the proposals to the state government then, the mayor added. Bharadwaj Ashram in Prayagraj is symbolic of continuum of Hindu culture and civilisation since ages.

Ganga is believed to have flown next to it when Lord Ram ruled the region. A shrine marks the spot on which once the hermitage of the sage Bharadwaj stood. Lord Ram is believed to have met him and had a significant dialogue with him here. There are several temples near Bhardwaj Ashram too. Maharshi Bharadwaj was a master of knowledge of Vedas, Puranas, Ayurveda, Dhanurveda and Vimana Shastra. His ‘gurukul’ was a great centre of learning and education. Bharadwaj Ashram is a symbol of thousands of years of relation between the sages and Prayagraj.