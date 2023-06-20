BHU gets patent for its work on a molecule that fights against SARS CoV2 virus

VARANASI City-based Banaras Hindu University has achieved yet another research milestone as it has been granted the German patent for its work on the identification of the tri-target antiviral activity of Sominone Phyto molecule against the SARS CoV2 virus. The study has been carried out by the researchers at Centre for Genetic Disorders, and the Department of Zoology, Institute of Science, according to a press note from the BHU.

The newly-granted German patent is a testament to the team’s dedication. (HT Photo)

Sominone, a new antiviral molecule derived from Ashwagandha, has demonstrated a remarkable 96% inhibition of the SARS CoV2 virus. This significant breakthrough has led to the development of a system that targets three crucial proteins of the SARS CoV2 virus essential for its survival: Mpro, ORF8, and RdRp.

The research team has been working tirelessly for the past three years to identify and harness the unique properties of Sominone. Led by Prof Parimal Das of the Centre for Genetic Disorders, the team comprises PhD Scholar Prashant Ranjan, PhD scholars Neha, and Chandra Devi, Dr Malaviya, post-doctoral fellow Garima Jain, and Dr Associate Prof Bhagyalaxmi Mohapatra.

The newly-granted German patent is a testament to the team’s dedication and commitment to advancing the field of antiviral research. It further solidifies its position as a leader in the fight against the SARS-CoV2 virus. This patent recognises the innovative approach and the potential impact of the research in developing effective treatments for COVID-19.

Prof Parimal Das, the principal investigator of the project, expressed his excitement over this achievement. He said, “We are thrilled to have been granted a second international patent for our research on Sominone. This is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat the SARS-CoV2 virus. We hope that our findings will contribute to the development of novel antiviral therapies and ultimately help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

