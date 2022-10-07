Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Chhattisgarh Olympics to promote state’s culture

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday inaugurated the state’s own Olympics.

Baghel inaugurated the grand multi-sport event at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur, claiming to revive the age-old-tradition of traditional games namely ‘langdi’, ‘bhaura’, ‘bati’ (kancha), and ‘pitthul’.

The event will continue till January 6, 2023 and as many as 14 types of traditional sports have been included in the team and individual categories of separate age groups.

In a press note issued on Thursday, the government said, “Chhattisgarh is known for its rich and unique culture and tradition. However, as modern civilization grows, people are gradually forgetting their old culture and traditions. Soon after taking charge as Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel started working on an action plan to promote the state’s glorious culture and tradition. Now, Baghel has undertaken a special initiative to revive one of the most delightful parts of our age-old tradition--traditional games--in a grand way by organizing the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics.”

Pointing out the benefits of playing traditional games, Baghel said, “These games are not only entertaining but also beneficial for maintaining good physical and mental health. In rural areas, children, elderly, and youth—all will engage in these games for entertainment and to keep themselves fit.”

The traditional sports competition of Chhattisgarh will be held in group and singles categories. A total 14 types of traditional sports have been included in the Chhattisgarh Olympics 2022-23.

The games falling under the team category include gilli-danda, pitthul, sankhali, langdi-race, kabaddi, kho-Kho and kancha.

Similarly, games under the Individual category include billas, fugdi, gedi race, bhaura (Indian spinning top), 100-meters race and long jump.

The ‘Chhattisgarhiya Olympics’ will be organised at six levels.

The first is the village level that will be of ‘Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club’. The second is the zonal level in which there will be a club comprising eight Rajiv Yuva Mitan clubs. Similarly, at the development block/urban cluster level, district level, divisional level, and lastly at the state level.

Besides, there are three age group categories including the first category for participants till the age of 18 years, the second for the participants under 18-40 years of age group, and lastly for participants above 40 years of age.

The state government also issued a rule book and they have been sent to each district.

Commenting on the inclusion of games that are not part of national games, officials said the government is already promoting national sports with all resources and the aim of this event is to promote local culture.

“The aim is to provide a centerstage to the village level sports so that a feeling of pride for the culture is inculcated. Secondly, to channelise the energy of the local youths which is very important for our society,” said a senior official of the chief minister’s office.

Experts believe that the three month-long tournament will help the government connect with people, especially the youth of the state.

“The strategy behind this mega sport event is to generate the feeling of regionalism among the people, especially the youth voters. Youth affiliated with Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club will be key in organising these games,” said an officer.

Some believe that the event is a first-of-its-kind but has limitations.

“Although this initiative is the first-of-its-kind where focus is on local games, it has several challenges. Many games included in the event are only played in the plains of Chhattisgarh. There are many games of tribals which are not included. Secondly, the reach and involvement can be increased if the rules of these local games are institutionalised first, as there isn’t any documented rule to play these games especially ‘langdi’, ‘bhaura’ and Kancha ,” said Harsh Dubey, a political commentator based in Chhattisgarh.

He further said that if the good players come out of this event, they should also be given preference in government recruitment under sports quota.

