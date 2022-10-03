300 cow shelters to be turned into industrial parks in Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched a new scheme to turn Gauthans (cow shelters) into village’s industrial parks, which will house activities sustaining activities of livelihood generation.

Officials said around 300 gauthan-cum-industrial parks will be set up under the scheme named ‘Mahatma Gandhi Rural Industrial Parks’ (MGRIP).

A total budget of ₹600 crore has been pooled in the current financial year’s budget.

The state government has set up Gauthans in over 8,000 villages under its flagship scheme Suraji Gaon Yojna.

Cow dung procurement is undertaken in these Gauthans as ₹2 per kilogram under Godhan Nyay Yojna and the dung is used to prepare vermi-compost.

The same Gauthans will now be used to promote activities like poultry farming, fisheries, along with food processing.