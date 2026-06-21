Bihar govt trying to divert attention from ‘tender scam’: Tejashwi

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Saturday alleged that the state government was trying to divert attention from the alleged multi-crore tender manipulation case in order to protect some “big fishes” by raising non-issues such as eviction notices for a government bungalow and the withdrawal of security cover. He made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference at RJD office in Patna on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yadav alleged that the multi-crore tender scam involving alleged middleman Rishu Shri alias Rishu Ranjan Sinha and several senior bureaucrats was a corruption case worth ₹20,000–25,000 crore. He claimed that many influential individuals were involved in the case and were being protected by the state government.

“The government is raising non-issues such as the withdrawal of security cover, eviction notices for bungalows and even resorting to fake encounters to divert attention from the Rishu Shri tender corruption case and shield the bigwigs involved in it,” Yadav said.

He further alleged that the controversies surrounding the eviction notice issued to former chief minister Rabri Devi and the downgrading of security cover for former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi were diversionary tactics aimed at distracting public attention from the alleged tender scam.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The RJD national working president, who held a meeting with party workers on Saturday, also claimed that the encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwary at Bilauti village under Shahpur police station in Bhojpur district was a completely “fake” encounter, similar to alleged fake encounters reported earlier in Muzaffarpur and Madhubani districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RJD national working president, who held a meeting with party workers on Saturday, also claimed that the encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwary at Bilauti village under Shahpur police station in Bhojpur district was a completely “fake” encounter, similar to alleged fake encounters reported earlier in Muzaffarpur and Madhubani districts. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“On one hand, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has ordered a probe, and on the other, an FIR has been lodged against the father and brother of the deceased, Bharat Bhushan Tiwary. The Chief Minister should apologise to the people of the state for these fake encounters,” Yadav said.

The RJD leader further alleged that there had been a sharp rise in crime in Bihar, reflecting how criminals had become emboldened under the NDA government. He also accused the state government of continuing to patronise the liquor mafia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yadav said he had written to the state government recommending a CBI probe into the incident of vandalism and firing outside Khan Global Studies a few weeks ago so that the truth behind the incident and the identities of those involved could be established.

The case pertains to vandalism and firing outside the coaching institute run by Khan Sir alias Faisal Khan in the Kadam Kuan area of Patna, which had triggered a major controversy. Gyan Bindu Academy owner Roshan Anand was arrested in the case and was later granted bail. Meanwhile, one of the accused in the vandalism case, Prince Yadav, Roshan’s brother, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel in Biratnagar, Nepal, about a week ago.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The RJD leader also alleged that the Centre and the state government were doing little to provide relief to common people from rising prices and increasing fuel costs. He criticised the Union government for not taking adequate action against those involved in the NEET paper leak case and for failing to make sufficient arrangements for candidates appearing in the NEET re-examination scheduled to be held across the country on Sunday.