Home / Cities / Others / Bihar police officer lynched in West Bengal
others

Bihar police officer lynched in West Bengal

The officer was in West Bengal’s Panjipara area when the mob attacked the police team he was leading.
By Aditya Nath Jha
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI)

A mob lynched a 50-year-old Bihar police officer while he was in neighbouring West Bengal on Saturday conducting raids in connection with a loot.

Ashwini Kumar, who was posted as Kishanganj’s station house officer and was a resident of Purnia district, was known for his strict policing and crackdown on liquor smugglers.

Inspector general (Purnia range) Suresh Choudhary said Kumar was in West Bengal’s Panjipara area when the mob attacked the police team he was leading. He added Kumar was killed on the spot.

“We along with Islampur (West Bengal) police counterparts have started carrying out raids to nab those who took the law into their hands,” Choudhary. “The post-mortem of… [Kumar] is being conducted.”

The service revolver of Kumar was also missing, and the police have started searching for it.

Police officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that liquor smugglers active in West Bengal had been threatening Kumar and may have been involved in his murder.

Other members of Kumar’s team managed to escape after the mob attacked them.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

A day before district council poll results, Tripura royal scion attacked

2 yrs on, 80-yr-old mother of Vir Chakra awardee awaits relief from GMADA

Chandigarh tricity area clocks 1,280 Covid cases in new high

CBI records statements of suspended Mumbai policeman Sachin Vaze, bar owner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP