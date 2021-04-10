Bihar police officer lynched in West Bengal

A mob lynched a 50-year-old Bihar police officer while he was in neighbouring West Bengal on Saturday conducting raids in connection with a loot.

Ashwini Kumar, who was posted as Kishanganj’s station house officer and was a resident of Purnia district, was known for his strict policing and crackdown on liquor smugglers.

Inspector general (Purnia range) Suresh Choudhary said Kumar was in West Bengal’s Panjipara area when the mob attacked the police team he was leading. He added Kumar was killed on the spot.

“We along with Islampur (West Bengal) police counterparts have started carrying out raids to nab those who took the law into their hands,” Choudhary. “The post-mortem of… [Kumar] is being conducted.”

The service revolver of Kumar was also missing, and the police have started searching for it.

Police officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that liquor smugglers active in West Bengal had been threatening Kumar and may have been involved in his murder.

Other members of Kumar’s team managed to escape after the mob attacked them.