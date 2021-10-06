Bikru ambush: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of Rekha Agnihotri

The Allahabad high court on Monday rejected the bail plea of one Rekha Agnihotri, who is one of the accused in the Bikru ambush in which eight policemen including a deputy superintendent of police (DySP) and three sub-inspectors (SIs) had been killed by slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his accomplices.

It is alleged that Rekha Agnihotri along with other women exhorted the accused to kill the police personnel and it was alleged that she along with other women was heard saying that no one should be left.

The ambush took place on July 3, 2020, when police went to arrest Vikas Dubey from his house in Bikru village of Kanpur Nagar. Vikas Dubey and his associates opened indiscriminate fire on the police force, which led to eight police personnel being shot dead and six others getting grievous gunshot injuries.

Rejecting the bail application of Rekha Agnihotri, justice Samit Gopal observed, “The dare devil manner in which the incident took place leaves much to be said. The incident cannot be committed with just a handful of people. It was a pre-planned incident wherein all the aspects appeared to have been designed and persons were entrusted with their jobs which had been performed by them independently and even collectively. The bail application of co-accused Khushi, identically placed co-accused, has been rejected by a coordinate Bench of this court. In the present matter, the involvement of the applicant is there. Her participation is also there for which there are eyewitnesses also”.

A case against the applicant was registered at police station Chaubepur, district Kanpur Nagar.