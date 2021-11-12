Bill cleared to make Punjabi compulsory for Classes 1-10

Chandigarh The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday passed 15 bills including two significant bills related to the Punjabi language. Higher education and languages ​​minister Pargat Singh introduced the bills, which included ‘Punjabi and Other Languages ​​Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ and ‘Punjab State Language (Amendment) Bill 2021’. Punjabi and Other Languages ​​Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021, makes Punjabi a compulsory subject for all students from Classes 1-10 in schools across the state. It also provides for levying of fine on educational institutions not complying with this mandate, of up to ₹2 lakh.

According to the bill, if any school violates the provisions of the Act or the rules made under it the first time for more than one month, the institute shall be liable to a fine of ₹50,000. Likewise, if they violate for the second time for more than one month, schools shall be liable to a fine of ₹1 lakh. Similarly, violation of the act for the third time exceeding one month, schools will be fined 2 lakh.

The second Punjab State Language (Amendment) Bill, 2021, makes it mandatory for officers/employees to conduct all official business in Punjabi, otherwise, a fine of ₹500 would be imposed following recommendations of the language department, Punjab. A fine of up to ₹2,000 for the second violation and up to ₹5,000 for the third offence. The penalty will be levied by the distribution and expenditure officer concerned on the salary of the employee running foul of the law.

During the session, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi reiterated the commitment of the Punjab government to promote Punjabi. “Punjabi will now be a compulsory subject in all schools in the state up to Class 10. We will also ensure that Punjabi will be written on top of all signboards in the state.”

Pargat said, “Punjabi is our mother tongue and we are initiating all possible steps to promote it.” He added that of 23 posts if district language officers, 21 were vacant and these would soon be filled. A state-level board or committee will also be formed to implement the State Language Act. On the same pattern, district level committees would also be formed to enforce the Punjabi Language Act.

Other bills passed include ‘The Punjab One Time Voluntary Disclosure And Settlement of Building Constructed in Violations of the Building m By Laws Bill’ and bills on the setting up of Plasksha University and others.