After death of two women, LMC to lodge case against Ekana management

LUCKNOW Following the death of a mother-daughter duo after a billboard collapsed on their SUV on Monday, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to lodge an FIR against private agency Origins and Ekana management for putting up the hoarding without securing a permission from the civic body.

(HT Photo)

“LMC served them with a notice to get its structural strength verified by experts a few months back but the Ekana management never responded to it. Now, in the wake of the accident on Monday, LMC will take stern action against the company which put up the hoarding and the Ekana management,” said chief tax fixation officer Ashok Singh, who is also in-charge of the publicity department at LMC.

The senior official added, “LMC has limited power when the hoarding is installed inside premises of a private property. We can only serve them with notice.”

