Bizmen arrested in case involving fake receipts worth 130 crore

PUNE A businessman from Pune, arrested by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department of Maharashtra, has been remanded to judicial custody till July 6 by chief judicial magistrate of Pune on Thursday
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 11:12 PM IST
The arrested man has been identified as Omprakash Tirathdas Sachdev, who owns Sri Waheguru Global Mines, in his own name. He owns nine other companies in the name of people known to him, according to a statement issued by the GST department.

“These are Traders Bhavare, Prakash Traders, Agarwal Enterprises, Kolhe Sales, Kiran Trading Company, Narayan Traders, Kaashmora Trading Pvt Ltd, Marikamba Trading Pvt Ltd, and Seosis Mines Pvt Ltd. Through these firms and companies, he had issued fake invoices of more than 130.05 crore and passed on the input tax credit of 19.79 crore without actual delivery of goods or services,” read a statement from the department.

An offence under Section 132(1)(b) and (c) under the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act/Central Goods and Services Tax Act has been registered.

The arrest was made on Tuesday, by assistant commissioner of state tax, Babasaheb Jumbad, of the Pune unit of the GST department, Maharashtra.

