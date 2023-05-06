Mizoram CADC polls: BJP candidate killed, 6 others injured in clash

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) election was killed and at least six others injured in a clash in South Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, police said on Friday.

Amit Kumar Chakma of the CADC was attacked by a mob at Lokhisury village on Thursday night (Twitter/@MmhonlumoKikon)

The victim, Amit Kumar Chakma of the CADC and a candidate of Rangkashya was allegedly attacked with a machete by a mob at Lokhisury village on Thursday night and died on the spot. Officials from the district confirmed the incident and said that one suspect has been arrested.

On the suggestion of the state election commission, the district election officer revoked the election to the Rengkhashya seat, with a new polling date to be announced soon.

BJP meanwhile claimed the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) party’s involvement in the alleged murder of Chakma.

“It is very unfortunate that in today’s civilised world, such an incident happened, where our spirited candidate died at the hands of the ruling Mizo National Front party workers. It is the sole responsibility of the state government and that of the state election commission that no police personnel are on duty during the election process,” said state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka.

Vanlalhmuaka said that a thorough investigation should be conducted into the incident and demanded security escort for all of its candidates.

Mmhonlumo Kikon, BJP national spokesperson and Mizoram Prabhari to Twitter to condemn the incident. He said: “I strongly condemn the cold-blooded murder of Shri Amit Kumar Chakma, Official BJP Candidate from 14-Rengkashya Constituency to the 11th CADC Elections, 2023. This is unheard of in Mizoram. I urge upon the state police & administration to take immediate action against the perpetrators. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family!”

The Central Young Chakma Association issued a statement strongly condemning the incident and demanded a proper and prompt investigation.

The Central Mizoram Chakma Students’ Union also extended their condolences to the bereaved family, while appealing to the masses to maintain peace and harmony during the ongoing election process.

Chakma had successfully contested the council polls two times on a Congress ticket during the 9th CADC election from Rangkashya. After switching to Mizo National Front (MNF), Chakma had recently joined the BJP.

73 candidates are in the fray for the council polls to be held on May 9. The counting of votes will take place on May 11. A total of 35,885 electorates, including 17,677 female voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls.

The MNF, BJP and Congress have fielded 20 candidates each, while the Zoram People’s Movement fielded 13 candidates.

The CADC was created under the sixth schedule of the constitution in 1972 for the welfare of the Chakma tribal people in Mizoram. The council has 24 seats, of which 4 are nominated seats. The council is under the governor’s rule since December last year.

