BJP fields two former chief ministers in Assam, Tripura for Lok Sabha polls

ByHT Correspondents
Mar 03, 2024 01:47 PM IST

The BJP has fielded former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh and former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb from the West Lok Sabha constituency

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s first list of candidates, declared on Saturday, for the coming Lok Sabha polls included 11 from Assam and one from Tripura.

Out of the total 14 seats in Assam, the remaining three were given to the BJP’s alliance partners, Asom Gana Parishad ( AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

In Tripura, which has two Lok Sabha seats, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is a Rajya Sabha MP now, has been named as the candidate for the West Lok Sabha constituency, while the candidate for the East constituency, which is reserved the scheduled tribes, would be announced on Sunday or Monday.

Among the 11 candidates in Assam, former chief minister and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been named as the candidate from Dibrugarh. Former Assam BJP president Ranjit Dutta has been named for Tezpur.

There is one woman in the list, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, who’ll contest from Guwahati Lok Sabha seat. Senior party leader Parimal Suklabaidya has been named as the candidate from Silchar seat.

The other candidates include Tapan Gogoi from Jorhat, Ranjit Dutta from Tezpur, Dilip Saikia from Darang-Udalguri, Kripanath Mallah from Karimganj, Suresh Bora from Nagaon, Pradan Barua from Lakhimpur, Amar Singh Tiso from Diphu.

The Asom Gana Parishad is contesting from Barpeta and Dhubri while the UPPL is contesting in Kokrajhar seat.

