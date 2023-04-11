Odisha local BJP leader critical after miscreants hack him during morning walk

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Apr 11, 2023 04:35 PM IST

Locals rushed the injured BJP leader to the Soro community health centre but he was shifted to the Balasore district headquarter hospital after his condition deteriorated

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Odisha’s Balasore district was critically injured after two bike-borne miscreants hacked him with a billhook when he was out for a morning walk on Tuesday, police said.

Police officials said Lokanath Rout, the the vice-president of the local BJP unit, the miscreants came from behind and hacked him just near Soro police station.

Police suspect that Rout could have been attacked either over business or political reasons. He was earlier with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and he owns a bus and a rice mill.

Rout’s wife is a current councillor from the BJP in the local municipality.

