BJP leader Vinayak Tamrakar suspended over alleged illegal opium cultivation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended its leader Vinayak Tamrakar after allegations surfaced that he was involved in illegal opium cultivation in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, police said. Police in Durg arrest BJP’s Vinayak Tamrakar for alleged illegal opium cultivation (Representative photo)

A joint team of police and the local administration conducted a raid at a farmhouse in a rural area of the district following information about illegal opium cultivation.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Durg Superintendent of Police Vijay Agarwal said.

“We have arrested three people, including Tamrakar, and produced them in court. Further investigation in the case is underway,” Agarwal added.

Tamrakar, however, has denied the allegations, claiming that the charges against him are politically motivated.

Meanwhile, a suspension order was issued by BJP state general secretary Naveen Markandey. The action was taken on the instructions of the state BJP president Kiran Singh Deo, citing damage to the party’s image.

Tamrakar was serving as the state coordinator of the Rice Mill Processing Project under the BJP Kisan Morcha.

During the inspection, police reportedly found plants suspected to be opium being cultivated in the fields. “Preliminary findings suggest that the plants were allegedly grown alongside other crops in an attempt to conceal the illegal activity,” said the SP.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the scale of cultivation and identify individuals linked to the land. Samples of the suspected plants have been collected and sent for laboratory verification.

Officers said further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.