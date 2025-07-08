BJP makes lofty promises before polls, forgets them once in power: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Chhattisgarh, accusing it of betraying pre-poll promises and using central agencies to intimidate Congress leaders in the state. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the ‘Kisan, Jawan, Samvidhan’ rally, in Raipur. (PTI photo)

Addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district, Kharge urged the people of Chhattisgarh to stay united in defending their “jal, jungle, zameen” (water, forest, land).

Kharge alleged that the BJP was “trying to intimidate everyone” across the country by misusing agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department to harass opposition leaders.

“BJP makes lofty promises before elections and forgets them once in power. It’s their habit to rule by fear. But we must not be afraid. To protect our natural resources and our rights, we must stand united,” he said.

Kharge also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur.

“Modi ji has time to travel abroad, but he doesn’t have time to visit Manipur, where violence has been ongoing since May 2023.”

The Congress president accused the Modi government of enabling corporate giants like Adani and Ambani to exploit Chhattisgarh’s resources. “They are cutting down lakhs of trees and taking over land, destroying the lives of our tribal brothers and sisters,” he said.

Reacting to Kharge statements, BJP said that the Congress has lost ground in Chhattisgarh and therefore they are misleading people by such statements.

“Everyone in the state knows that when Congress was in power, they looted money. Now they are losing ground and hence Congress is making such statements, “ said BJP spokesperson Sacchinanand Upasne.

Upsanse further said that central agencies are doing their job and no one should question them.