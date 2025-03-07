BJP, Shiv Sena spar over Mira Road flyover inauguration

MUMBAI: The rift between the BJP and the Shiv Sena has once again surfaced, this time over the inauguration of a flyover in Mira Road. Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik of the Sena and Narendra Mehta from the BJP are both engaged in a tug of war, rooting for their respective party leaders—Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis—to inaugurate the 876-metre-long bridge. Mumbai, July 04 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with State Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during the state cabinet meeting, at Mantralaya, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Pic Service)

The Mira-Bhayandar Road, on which the bridge has been erected, divides the constituencies of Sarnaik (Owala Majiwada) and Mehta (Mira-Bhayandar). Earlier this week, MLA Mehta aired his views about wanting chief minister Fadnavis to do the honours while MLA Sarnaik announced deputy CM Shinde’s name along with the date and time of the inauguration.

“I have given a deadline of March 7 to the contractor and MMRDA to complete the pending work,” said Sarnaik. “The inauguration will be done by deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday. On the same day, we will also perform the bhoomi pujan of a foot-over-bridge near Sundar Nagar, which locals have demanded.”

When asked about Fadnavis being named as the inaugurator by the BJP, Sarnaik said that an invitation had been extended to the CM. “But he has asked Shinde to do the honours, as Shinde is also the chairman of MMRDA,” he claimed. “On Saturday, Shinde, along with Supreme Court judge Abhay Oak, is to inaugurate the Mira-Bhayandar civil court building. The flyover inauguration can be done at the same time to avoid inconveniencing people.”

Sarnaik said that the Mahayuti government believed that the inauguration of a completed piece of infrastructure should not be delayed if ministers did not have the time to inaugurate it. “After all, the deputy CM is also the guardian minister of Thane district,” he said. “With the consent of the CM, we will inaugurate the flyover.” The flyover was ready last month, and its opening has been pending for want of availability of political dignitaries.

As part of the Mumbai Metro 9 (Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar) project, three flyovers were planned in Mira-Bhayandar: Pleasant Park to Silver Park, S K Stone to Shivar Garden and Shivar Garden to Golden Nest Circle. The first was opened to the public in August 2024. While the second is the one that is awaiting inauguration, the third bridge is scheduled to be ready by September.

Sarnaik has also written to Shinde, recommending names for the three flyovers: Dharamveer Anand Dighe Flyover for the one opened last year, and Gopinath Munde Flyover for the one which will be ready by September. For the bridge which is currently being sparred over, he has eschewed politicians and suggested that it be called the Ratan Tata Flyover.