U.P. BJP chief in Kashi on April 27, to hold meetings

The Bharatiya Janata Party U.P. president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary will hold two separate meetings at the BJP’s regional office, in Varanasi, on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Party U.P. president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dilip Singh Patel, BJP president, Kashi region, said that the district unit office-bearers, including district in-charges, district presidents of four districts – Varanasi, Ghazipur, Jaunpur and Chandauli – will participate in the meeting. MPs and MLAs of these districts will also attend the meeting which the state unit president will address.

Chaudhary will hold a second meeting with the Local Body Election Steering Committee. Members of the panel, the ward coordinator of the municipal corporation elections, the MP and the MLA will participate in the meeting.

On April 28, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will campaign in favour of Ashok Tiwari, the BJP candidate for the post of mayor in Varanasi. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a public meeting in Shivpur on April 30, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}