BJP-MNF joint legislator party stake claim to form govt in Mizoram

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mizo National Front (MNF) staked a claim to form a coalition government in Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in south Mizoram Siaha district, BJP Siaha district president and leader of the opposition M. Laikawa leader said on Tuesday.

The joint legislature party of BJP and MNF was formed soon after the removal of the MNF-Congress coalition government on November 24.

The MNF- Congress coalition government in MADC headed by Congress member H. Malvina was voted out in a no-confidence motion last week.

“We signed an agreement with MNF soon after the removal of the MNF-Congress coalition government on November 25 to form a joint legislature party and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) government in the MADC,” said Laikaw, who was appointed as the joint legislature party leader.

The MNF legislature party leader and existing council chairman N. Viakhu was made the deputy leader.

While the BJP-MNF coalition has already staked a claim from the state governor to form a coalition government under the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) banner in MADC, the agreement is yet to be approved by the MNF party headquarters in Aizawl, said Laikaw.

MNF is a member of the BJP-led NEDA and is an ally of the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.

Moreover, as for the post of chief executive member (CEM), Laikaw said that the CEM post or executive body has to be formed within 48 hours of the removal of the existing government as per the rule.

The BJP has submitted an application requesting approval for the creation of the CEM post on November 25 to the governor after the removal of Congress’ H. Malvina.

“File for approval of the creation of the CEM post has been processed by the district council minority and minority affairs department on Monday and is now pending with the chief minister,” Laikaw said.

Expressing hope that Aizwal will approve the joint legislature, Laikaw said the BJP will discuss portfolio sharing once it is done. Despite repeated attempts, MNF headquarters leaders could not be contacted for comment.

In the council polls held in May this year, the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 12 seats, while the MNF won 9 and Congress bagged 4.

The 25-member MADC is one of the three autonomous district councils (ADC) in the southern part of the state created for ethnic Mara communities.