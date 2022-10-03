BMC to seek help of local feeders to vaccinate 5000 stray dogs against rabies

Mumbai With the intention to eliminate rabies from stray dogs, the civic authorities have partnered with local animal feeders for a fortnight-long anti-rabies vaccination drive. They are also using an app on pilot basis wherein all data related to stray dogs is being collected.

Started on September 28 - World Rabies Day - the drive aims to vaccinate around 5000 dogs by October 9. Local feeders and animal rights activists were approached by the BMC’s Veterinary Health Department through social media. More than 375 Google forms were received from local feeders ready to help in their localities.

Dr KA Pathan General Manager, Municipal Veterinary Health Department said that they will test-run the app during the campaign. “This app will be helpful in collecting all the relevant health information of the dog in question. It includes taking a picture and updating sterilisation and other health parameters of the animals,” he said.

Seven BMC officials, along with veterinary students have been deputed to make the drive successful.

Senior veterinary officer Dr Sneha Tatelu said that 350 vaccines are being administered on an average each day. So far, the drive has been conducted in Kandivali, Borivali, Andheri, Mahim, Matunga and Dharavi.

Malad east-based animal feeder Madhu Chandna is excited at the prospect of this partnership with BMC. “However, the less tech savvy ones are unable to take advantage of the drive. Many more people in my area would have filled up the forms otherwise,” she said.

Dr Tatelu said that information of all feeders who have approached the BMC through social media, as well as the ones who approached the officials during the drive has been collected. “We would contact the feeders who were late in approaching us or from those areas we won’t be able to cover this time for future drives that are held over weekends,” she said.

