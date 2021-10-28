BMC waiving off only part of property tax for flats less than 500 sq feet: BJP

A day after the Maharashtra government decided to not increase the property tax, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the Shiv Sena over its announcement of waiving off the property tax on small flats.

BJP’s Ashish Shelar has said that Shiv Sena had announced to waive off property tax on the flats which are less than 500 square feet (sq ft), but in reality, only a part of the tax was waived off.

“Only general tax of the property tax was waived off by the Shiv Sena-led civic body after making the announcement in the last civic polls. Other taxes recovered as part of the property tax continue to be levied on these flats. The announcement is nothing but cheating the people of the city,” he said.

Shelar said Mumbai has 1,536,380 flats of up to 500 sq ft, paying collective taxes of ₹670 crore.

“The burden is bearable for BMC if it gives total waiver to the flat owners. BMC gives 50% waiver in premium to builders but is not ready to extend the waiver in property tax to Mumbaiites. The state government’s decision taken on Wednesday to not revise the property tax is just hogwash,” he said.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet decided to not increase the property taxes for buildings and lands in Mumbai for the financial year 2021-22. The decision was taken in the wake of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and is said to cost the exchequer a burden of ₹1,042 crore in the financial year.