Boat cruise to link Kashi Vishwanath Corridor with Vindhyachal

VARANASI: The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will be connected with Vindhyachal Corridor through Ro Ro boat (ship) service in the Ganga to promote religious tourism and employment opportunities.

The Varanasi tourism department had made a plan to connect the two corridors through the Ro Ro boat service, disclosed regional tourism officer, Keertiman Srivastava, adding that the two Ro-Pax boats, MV Swami Vivekananda and MV Sam Manekshaw, which arrived in the city over 10 months ago, were anchored in the Ganga here.

Both the ships have been introduced for Ro Ro boat service which has already been started upto Chunar in Mirzapur. At a time, 200 people may travel by each ship. Mirzapur is around 70 km off Varanasi.

After seeing Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi and offering prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath, the religious tourists interested in visiting Vindhyachal Corridor will board Ro Ro boat or ship.

Devotional numbers will be played on the music system to create a devotional ambience on the ships during the journey. It will also give an opportunity to the religious tourists or pilgrims to enjoy a panoramic view and idyllic surroundings on either side of the Ganga between Varanasi and Vindhyachal.

As the MV Vivekananda boat or MV Sam Manekshaw boat reaches Vindhyachal, it will be anchored at the ghat and pilgrims will go to the Vindhyachal Corridor where they will offer prayers to Maa Vindhyavasini and visit Kali Khoh and Maa Asthtbhuja Temple before boarding the boat for the return journey.

Srivavastava said, “The journey by ship will be a unique experience for the pilgrims.”

He said a tour package was being designed and would be ready soon. There was a plan to offer snacks like fried potatoes, puri-sabji and fruits to the pilgrims during the journey, he said.

The RO-PAX (Roll-On-Roll-Off-Passenger-ship) boat is a double-ended ferry that sails at an average speed of 15-17 knots (31.48 kmph).

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is a project worth over 900 crore, likely to be ready by November. Over 75% of the work has already been completed. Vindhyachal Corridor is an ambitious project of the UP government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The project, worth about ₹128 crore, is likely to be completed in 2022 or in early 2023. A 50 feet wide Parikrama path (circumambulation path) will be built around Maa Vindhyavasini Temple as part of the Vindhyachal Corridor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had laid the foundation of the Vindhyachal Corridor on August 1. Both the projects are aimed at adding facilities for the pilgrims.

Just as the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will ensure the visibility of the spires of the Kashi Vishwanath temple from the Ganga ghats of Varanasi, devotees will be able to see the Vindhyavasini Temple from the banks of the Ganga in Mirzapur.