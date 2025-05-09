Bomb scare at Bhubaneswar airport over unclaimed handbag, cleared after security check

Panic swept through Biju Patnaik International Airport of Bhubaneswar on Friday after an unclaimed handbag triggered a security alert. The handbag, containing diapers and a mobile charger, was kept at a luggage trolley of the airport when a staff member noticed it and informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. The CISF personnel then cordoned off the zone and evacuated passengers. Odia sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture celebrating the Indian armed forces' missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, at Puri beach in Odisha. (PTI Photo)

The bomb disposal squad and dog squad were deployed to inspect the bag for explosives or hazardous materials.

After a thorough investigation, the bag was traced to a woman passenger who had arrived from Hyderabad but had forgotten to collect it back. The woman’s relative later took the bag. The passenger’s credentials and travel history were verified, confirming no threat.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the civil aviation ministry announced that 24 airports across the country have been temporarily closed for flight operations as of Thursday evening.

The border tensions soared further after Pakistan carried out targetted drone and missile attacks on Indian cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

In response to the elevated threat level, several Indian airlines have issued travel advisories, urging passengers to plan accordingly and cooperate with the enhanced security checks.