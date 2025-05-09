Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bomb scare at Bhubaneswar airport over unclaimed handbag, cleared after security check

ByDebabrata Mohanty
May 09, 2025 01:57 PM IST

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, 24 airports across the country have been temporarily closed for flight operations as of Thursday evening.

Panic swept through Biju Patnaik International Airport of Bhubaneswar on Friday after an unclaimed handbag triggered a security alert. The handbag, containing diapers and a mobile charger, was kept at a luggage trolley of the airport when a staff member noticed it and informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. The CISF personnel then cordoned off the zone and evacuated passengers.

Odia sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture celebrating the Indian armed forces' missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, at Puri beach in Odisha. (PTI Photo)
Odia sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture celebrating the Indian armed forces' missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, at Puri beach in Odisha. (PTI Photo)

The bomb disposal squad and dog squad were deployed to inspect the bag for explosives or hazardous materials.

After a thorough investigation, the bag was traced to a woman passenger who had arrived from Hyderabad but had forgotten to collect it back. The woman’s relative later took the bag. The passenger’s credentials and travel history were verified, confirming no threat.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the civil aviation ministry announced that 24 airports across the country have been temporarily closed for flight operations as of Thursday evening.

The border tensions soared further after Pakistan carried out targetted drone and missile attacks on Indian cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

In response to the elevated threat level, several Indian airlines have issued travel advisories, urging passengers to plan accordingly and cooperate with the enhanced security checks.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Bomb scare at Bhubaneswar airport over unclaimed handbag, cleared after security check
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On