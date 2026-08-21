Kannur , A newlywed doctor in Keralam paused her wedding celebrations to provide first aid to two catering workers who had fallen ill at the ceremony, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.

Bride in wedding attire attends to catering workers who fell ill during her marriage function

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Dr Shirin Subair, a native of Panoor in Kannur, was attending her wedding to Dr Rijaz when two women from the catering team fell ill.

One of them suffered a nosebleed while the other complained of dizziness, prompting someone at the venue to call Shirin, who was in her wedding attire.

"Everyone knew I was a doctor, so someone asked me to come and take a look. When I saw the situation, I just did what was needed," Shirin told a TV channel on Friday.

Shirin, who is pursuing her first-year MD in Emergency Medicine at Valluvanad Hospital, Ottapalam, said she provided basic first aid to the two women before they could be taken to hospital, if required.

For the woman with the nosebleed, Shirin asked her to lean forward and firmly pinch the soft part of her nose for 10 to 15 minutes while breathing through her mouth.

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{{^usCountry}} For the other woman, who felt faint, she was made to lie down with her legs elevated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the other woman, who felt faint, she was made to lie down with her legs elevated. {{/usCountry}}

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"These are basic steps to take - giving first aid and then getting them to a hospital," Shirin said.

Despite the video attracting widespread attention online, the doctor said she did not consider what she did extraordinary.

"It's definitely not a big deal. If we see someone collapse or faint on the road, it's in our subconscious mind to react. If it's something we can do, we do it right there and then shift them to a hospital," she said.

Shirin also stressed the importance of basic first-aid awareness among the public.

She also highlighted the importance of early CPR in emergencies, saying that delays in providing first aid can reduce a person's chances of survival.

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Shirin said she did not notice anyone recording the incident at the time and only came to know about the video after it was widely circulated.

"I saw it; many people forwarded it to me. But I hadn't noticed anyone recording a video at the time. It was simply our duty, nothing more," she said.

Interestingly, her husband Dr Rijaz is also pursuing postgraduate studies in medicine, specialising in Orthopedics in Andhra Pradesh.

"Emergency specialists tend to have a quicker reflex to react to such situations," Rijaz said.

The newlywed couple said the incident should serve as a reminder that basic first-aid knowledge can help people respond promptly to medical emergencies, irrespective of where they occur.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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