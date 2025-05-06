BSF detains Pak intruder near border in Amritsar

AMRITSAR : A Pakistani national was detained by the 117th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) after he illegally crossed the border under the border outpost Dariya Mansoor in Amritsar district, officials said on Monday. A Pakistani national was detained by the 117th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) after he illegally crossed the border under the border outpost Dariya Mansoor in Amritsar district

A BSF spokesperson said the troops while performing duty at the border observed suspicious movement near Falku Nala ahead of the barbed fence and approximately 250 meters inside the Indian territory on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A man, later identified as a Pakistan national, was seen hiding in the bushes. The BSF personnel promptly alerted the colleagues who also reached the location. The area was cordoned off and the suspect was apprehended between the fence and the zero line, the spokesperson added.

The intruder was identified as Husnain, a resident of Gujranwala district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. Pakistani currency and identity card were recovered from his possession. His questioning is on and further investigation is in progress, said officials.