Efforts will be made to introduce BTech courses at the North Regional Institute of Printing Technology (NRIPT) and eventually upgrade it into a technical university, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Friday.

Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at NRIPT in Prayagraj on Friday (HT Photo)

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Maurya made the announcement while addressing the closing ceremony of the Print Star Competition-2026 at the institute. He directed NRIPT officials to prepare a proposal for introducing degree-level courses and submit it to the state government.

Highlighting the institute’s contribution to the printing sector, the deputy chief minister said NRIPT holds an important place in printing technology education in the country.

Its alumni, he said, are employed in departments entrusted with sensitive assignments, ranging from the printing of currency notes to confidential documents connected with Parliament and state legislatures. He said an institute with such credentials deserved to be elevated to the higher education level.

Maurya assured that the double-engine government would work towards introducing BTech courses at NRIPT and subsequently developing it into a technical university. He said the introduction of higher technical education programmes would open up new opportunities for students seeking to build careers in the rapidly evolving printing technology sector.

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{{^usCountry}} Prof Sanjay Srivastava, son of late Tarkeshwar Prasad and vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari, attended the programme as the guest of honour. Kamal Mohan Chopra, Major Dr Harsh Kumar and the university’s joint registrar, among others, were also present. NRIPT principal Rakesh Tiwari welcomed the guests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prof Sanjay Srivastava, son of late Tarkeshwar Prasad and vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari, attended the programme as the guest of honour. Kamal Mohan Chopra, Major Dr Harsh Kumar and the university’s joint registrar, among others, were also present. NRIPT principal Rakesh Tiwari welcomed the guests. {{/usCountry}}

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Priya Kumari, winner of the Print Star Competition-2026, was presented the Tarkeshwar Prasad Memorial Gold Medal at the closing ceremony. Maurya presented her with the gold medal along with a cash prize of ₹25,000.

Participants from different parts of the country were also awarded certificates and prizes for their performance in the competition. Vitan Sarkar, Ankit Santosh Gupta, Priya, Dheeraj Kumar and Utkarsh Sharma from West Bengal were among those felicitated.

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NRIPT, established in 1957, was set up in Prayagraj as one of four regional institutes established by the Government of India on the recommendation of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to provide diploma-level education in printing technology.

The institute caters to students from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh and has been providing trained manpower to the printing industry since its inception. NRIPT functions under the administrative control of the Uttar Pradesh government’s Technical Education department.

At present, the institute offers a three-year diploma in printing technology from its approximately 22-acre campus in Teliarganj locality of the city.