Building collapse scare students, colleges turn into night shelters

New Delhi: After a five-storey building used as a boys’ PG collapsed in Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s south campus, killing at least five people and injuring several others, many colleges arranged night shelters for students who are now afraid to stay in the area.

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“A shocking and unfortunate news of building collapse in Satya Niketan has been conveyed to us. All our students who reside in Satya Niketan and are facing any issues may come to college. We will try our level best to accommodate you in college spaces,” said Sri Venkateshwar College principal Professor Vajala Ravi in an internal communication with students.

Later, in another communication, the college declared Monday as a holiday in view of the current situation in and around Satya Niketan.

Maitreyi College also extended similar support to its students. “The hostel administration of the college will also arrange accommodation for students who require it, along with necessary arrangements,” the college posted on its official Instagram page.

Gyantosh Jha, principal of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College, said, “We have opened the college canteen for students to have food. We have made arrangements for students to stay at the nearby community centre and gurdwara. We will assess the situation tomorrow.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said the college also assisted students from other colleges. Students staying near the building collapse site are hard hit, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the college also assisted students from other colleges. Students staying near the building collapse site are hard hit, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Gargi College and Jesus and Mary College also made shelter arrangements for students.

Meanwhile, the students’ union, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), staged a protest outside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi head office in Civic Centre near Kashmere Gate, demanding an audit of all PG accommodations and the resignation of the MCD commissioner.

“ABVP activists registered their strong protest against MCD’s negligence and apathy regarding safety compliance in PG accommodations across student-dominated areas. Accountability must be fixed for officials who failed to ensure student safety, and the MCD commissioner should resign immediately,” read a statement issued by ABVP.

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