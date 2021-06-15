Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Burglars target factory in Ludhiana, decamp with cash, electronics
others

Burglars target factory in Ludhiana, decamp with cash, electronics

Five masked burglars targeted a factory in Geeta Colony extension, Tibba, on the intervening of Monday and Tuesday and decamped with cash and electronics
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The theft was captured on the CCTVs installed at the factory (Representative image)

Five masked burglars targeted a factory in Geeta Colony extension, Tibba, on the intervening of Monday and Tuesday and decamped with cash and electronics.

Inspector Parmod Kumar, SHO at Tibba police station, said that the police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused.

According to factory owner Inderjit Singh Chawla, he has incurred a loss of 20 lakh. Inderjit said usually the factory runs in both day and night shifts however, on Sunday, they had both the shifts off. At around 1 am, five assailants barged into the factory after breaking open the locks of the main gate and stole 5 lakh in cash from the locker. While fleeing, they also took along a refrigerator, an LED TV, a microwave, shawls, and other goods. The theft was captured on the CCTVs installed at the factory.

The police are scanning them to identify the accused.

