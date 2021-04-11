Cancellations hit tourism industry hard as Covid uncertainty takes its toll on bookings

PUNE With Covid cases surging and new restrictions in place, the tourism industry is bracing itself for another lost season.

March-June is peak season for tour operators. Last year there was a lockdown during this time and this year, a similar situation is in place.

Due to an anticipated lockdown, many pre- scheduled tours for April have been cancelled.

“I had six scheduled tours in April, but because of this current uncertain situation I had to cancel. These tours were to Kashmir. People are ready to travel, but the uncertainty of the government decisions is holding them back. They fear lockdown. Also, mandatory Covid tests for travellers has created confusion. People have cancelled trips in April. There is still a lot of uncertainty for May. Because of the Covid situation the whole chain of tourism industry has been affected,” said Ajit Takalkar, tour operator, Pravas - the Journey Tour Company.

Tour operators say that only five-10 % of pre-Covid bookings were done this year.

“I had planned a trip with my family in May to Kashmir. Covid cases have been increasing exponentially lately. We decided to cancel it and go when the vaccine is available for everyone. Also, the government decisions have been changing on a day-to-day basis. We don’t want to get stuck. We decided it would be better to travel when there is some clarity and situation stabilises,” said Pratik Arsade, a tourist from the city who was willing to visit Kashmir.

“Everyone in the tourism industry has been hit because of this pandemic. Agents, transporters, hoteliers, guides everyone is affected. Many flights have been rescheduled. It has become difficult to coordinate in these uncertain times. We haven’t received any help from the government. Uncertainty has hit this business,” said Vijay Mandlik, tour operator and a member of Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India.

Weekend lockdowns at an MTDC resort

Given the Covid restrictions, many prefer nearby sites for family outings. Many also prefer to spend the lockdown weekends at resorts in the hills close to Pune.

“Bookings and visits are comparatively less, but we are getting a good response for weekend bookings since the weekend lockdown was declared. We are providing the facility of work from nature. Wifi connection is provided. Also, though restaurants are closed, room service is provided. Many prefer to spend the weekend locked down in MTDC resorts with proximity to nature,” said Deepak Harne, regional manager, Maharshtra Tourism Development Corporation Pune.