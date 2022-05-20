Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Cancer vaccine also being made in India: UP Governor
others

Cancer vaccine also being made in India: UP Governor

Like the anti-coronavirus vaccine, an anti-cancer vaccine is also being made in India, governor Anandiben Patel said on Friday
Governor Anandiben Patel also launched the vaccination campaign of 150 adolescent girls in Varanasi. (HT FIle Photo)
Published on May 20, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Like the anti-coronavirus vaccine, an anti-cancer vaccine is also being made in India, governor Anandiben Patel said on Friday.

According to a press statement from the information department, Patel was speaking at the awareness and dialogue programme for cervical cancer screening and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccination of adolescent girls organised in the Commissionerate auditorium.

She also launched the vaccination campaign of 150 adolescent girls here. During this, she appealed to families of teenaged girls to be alert towards the health of the girls.

She said that the government is making a lot of efforts for teenage girls’ health. Special initiatives need to be taken to bring it on the ground in order that teenagers stay healthy and contribute to empowering the country.

She informed that cancer screening of 2 lakh women of Varanasi is to be done. If any victim is found, then arrangements for proper treatment have also been ensured. Along with this, vaccination of adolescent girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years will also be done.

She appealed to women not to be careless about their health. In case of a health problem, don’t ignore it, get the tests done and seek proper treatment.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP