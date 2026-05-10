CAQM flags poor road dust, C&D waste management in Noida

NOIDA: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has flagged multiple violations related to road dust and construction and demolition (C&D) waste management in Noida following a large-scale inspection drive carried out across the city on Friday, according to an official statement released on Saturday. During the inspections, the CAQM identified 28 instances of highly visible road dust and accumulation of C&D waste (Sunil Ghosh / HT)

During the inspections, the CAQM identified 28 instances of highly visible road dust and accumulation of C&D waste at locations, including sectors 20, 21, 59, 62, 80, 82, 83, 84, 87, 88, 138, 140, 141 and 145.

The commission said it found deficiencies in regular sweeping, inadequate dust-suppression measures, and improper scientific handling and disposal of C&D waste. “Road dust continues to remain a major contributor to particulate pollution in urban areas and requires focused and sustained mitigation efforts by all concerned authorities,” the statement read.

The CAQM has directed the Noida authority and other concerned agencies to intensify mechanised road sweeping, carry out targeted water sprinkling and ensure timely lifting and disposal of accumulated C&D waste. “The concerned authorities have been advised to fix accountability and take appropriate action against officers found responsible for such deficiencies,” the commission stated.

Road dust and C&D waste are among the key contributors to pollution in NCR cities, particularly during dry weather conditions.

According to the commission, 19 flying squad teams were deployed across Noida and inspected 46 road stretches under the Noida Authority’s jurisdiction. The commission said inspection drives under Operation Clean Air will continue across Delhi-NCR to identify pollution hotspots and address localised sources of air pollution.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the average air quality index in Noida was recorded at 125 (moderate) and 132 (moderate) in Greater Noida, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s official bulletin.

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