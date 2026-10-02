Carbide, battery and firecracker material found at Fatehpur blast site

The investigation into Monday’s powerful explosion in Malwan in Fatehpur has widened after police recovered burst batteries, around 1 kg of carbide and material used in making firecrackers from the debris of a two-storey house.

Three batteries were recovered, two of them in a burst condition. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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Police are examining whether the blast resulted from a combination of LPG, carbide, a battery and explosive material used in making firecrackers. However, police have not reached a definite conclusion yet.

Police recovered the material during debris-clearing operations at the house of fruit trader Suresh Gupta. Around 80% of the debris has been removed so far. The second-floor kitchen, where LPG cylinders are believed to have been kept, is yet to be examined. Police said findings from the kitchen would be incorporated into the investigation once the remaining debris is cleared.

Three batteries were recovered, two of them in a burst condition. According to police, the batteries were part of a solar-panel system. However, they were found on the ground floor and their purpose or role in the explosion is not yet clear.

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{{^usCountry}} Around 1 kg of carbide, packed in a polythene bag, and wrappers and other material related to firecrackers were also recovered. Investigators are examining whether these materials, along with the battery and LPG, could have contributed to the intensity of the explosion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 1 kg of carbide, packed in a polythene bag, and wrappers and other material related to firecrackers were also recovered. Investigators are examining whether these materials, along with the battery and LPG, could have contributed to the intensity of the explosion. {{/usCountry}}

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“The batteries found in the debris of the solar panels, two of which were burst, along with the carbide and a spark from a firecracker may have caused the explosion. The situation will become clearer once more debris is removed,” said Fatehpur SP Abhimanyu Manglik.

The blast brought down the roof and walls of the second floor of Gupta’s house and two other houses, while two more were damaged. Its impact was reportedly felt up to around 200 metres.

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Five people were killed in the explosion. They were identified as Suresh Gupta’s son, three of his nephews and Alok Gupta, 25, who lived with the family. It is not clear whether Alok was related to Suresh. A woman was injured, while Suresh is reported to be in serious condition.

Police had earlier suspected that a gas leak and explosion involving two of the four LPG cylinders in the house may have caused the blast. The new findings are now being examined alongside that theory.