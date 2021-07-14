Carcass utilisation plant: Ludhiana MC postpones inauguration ceremony as villagers protest on site

The municipal corporation had to postpone the inauguration ceremony of the carcass utilisation plant in the Noorpur bet area after the villagers from the nearby area gathered there and staged a protest on Tuesday.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was scheduled to inaugurate the plant but the ceremony was postponed due to the protest.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal had reached the spot for the inauguration ceremony. Following this, the residents from nearby villages including Rasulpur Patti, Noorpur bet, Bagga Kalan, reached the spot and raised objections against the establishment of the plant stating that it will emanate a foul smell in the area and create air and water pollution.

Mayor Sandhu tried to pacify the protesters and said, “The animals will be disposed of scientifically and the plant will not create any kind of pollution.We will try to clear the doubts of the residents in the coming days.”

But the protesters remained adamant, following which, the mayor had to postpone the ceremony.

Balvir Singh, former sarpanch of Rasulpur Patti village, said that a petition against the establishment of the plant has also been filed in the NGT as the plant is situated near the residential areas and will result in air and water pollution.

“We will not allow the authorities to make it operational and will raise agitation against the same. Members of a few Kisan unions have also extended support to us,” he added.

“Earlier, the villagers had also filed a petition with the high court in this regard and lost,” the mayor said.