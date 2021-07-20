Cardboard godown goes up in flames in Ludhiana; no casualty

A major fire broke out at a cardboard godown situated in Mahavir Jain Colony near the Central Jail on Tajpur road on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. It took over 12 hours for the firefighters to douse the flames, however, no casualty was reported as the unit was closed at the time.

Labourers working at a nearby factory spotted smoke billowing out of the godown and raised the alarm. Fire officials said they received an alert around 12.45am on Monday and rushed seven fire tenders to the spot. As per information, fire tenders had to be refilled at least 110 times to control the blaze. The operations ended around 1pm on Monday.

Leading fireman Rajinder Singh said, “It took over 12 hours to douse the flames as the godown was around 50-ft long and 40-ft wide. A large amount of cardboard was stocked inside, and it was difficult for the firefighters to enter the building due to the smoke. High velocity winds added to the problem. We also had to bring down one of the boundary walls with a JCB machine during the operation.”

Fire officials stated that the godown did not have proper fire safety arrangements. The unit did not even have a water tank due to which the firemen had to refill the fire tenders from a nearby dying unit and the sub-office of the fire brigade, due to which a lot of time was lost.

“No casualty was reported from the spot as the factory was closed. But the material kept in the building was completed gutted. The building has also been damaged as the walls have developed cracks due to the mishap,” said Singh.