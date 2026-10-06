Case registered against SP district chief, 9 others for burning CEC's effigy in UP's Kaushambi

An FIR has been registered against SP district president Dayashankar Yadav and nine others for allegedly blocking traffic and burning an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a protest here, officials said.

Police reached the spot, doused the fire and removed the protesters from the road to restore traffic. (Representative Image (Sakib Ali/HT))

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The case was registered late Monday night on the complaint of sub-inspector Abhishek Kumar Yadav.

Also Read | ‘Proved misbehaviour’: Ex-bureaucrats, activists serve ‘impeachment notice’ against CEC Gyanesh Kumar; list 6 charges

According to the complaint, hundreds of Samajwadi Party (SP) workers marched from the party office to Manjhanpur crossroads raising slogans under the leadership of Yadav.

The protesters allegedly sat and stood on the main road without permission from the competent authority, disrupting traffic.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During the protest, the demonstrators also allegedly set fire to an effigy of Kumar, leading to commotion in the area, the complaint said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the protest, the demonstrators also allegedly set fire to an effigy of Kumar, leading to commotion in the area, the complaint said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | ‘Criminal assault on democracy’: Oppn slams CEC Gyanesh Kumar after SC's Form 6 clarification

Police reached the spot, doused the fire and removed the protesters from the road to restore traffic, it said.

Station House Officer Sunil Singh said a case was registered against Dayashankar Yadav, Shahnavaz, Chandrajit Yadav, Raju Singh Patel, Bharat Singh Lodhi, Anand Mohan Patel, Sumit Pandey, Aftab Sheikh, Vibha Yadav and an unidentified person.

Also Read | Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, poll panel over CEC Gyanesh Kumar's functioning; no interim order

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused have been booked under sections including 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.