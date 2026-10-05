Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, poll panel over CEC Gyanesh Kumar's functioning; no interim order

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass an interim order suspending Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations that he took decisions unilaterally in the Election Commission of India (ECI), without the consensus of the two other Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (PTI FILE)

A SC bench headed by CJI Surya Kant and including Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the EC and the Centre seeking responses in a week on a plea challenging the manner in which the poll panel led by CEC took decisions allegedly without the approval of two Election Commissioners, according to PTI.

The court indicated that if, after considering the EC's response, it finds that certain decisions were taken by the CEC without the required unanimity, it could reconsider or recall those decisions.

“After notice, if they come and show that ABC decisions were taken without unanimity, we will take those decisions back,” the court said.

The petitions were filed after the Indian Express reports that around 14 decisions were taken in the name of the EC despite objections raised by the other two Election Commissioners.

According to the petitions, the two commissioners recorded at least 14 objections between October 2025 and August 2026 over various steps related to the SIR.