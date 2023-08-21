Cattle conundrum: Sans security cover, PNN struggles to rein in bovine menace in Prayagraj

The Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) cattle-catching team is often attacked by cattle owners during drives against them in different areas of the city.

Stray cattle on the streets of Prayagraj (HT Photo)

They even rescue their cattle by issuing threats and arguing with the team. During the past one-and-a-half months, the PNN team has been surrounded and forced to release the animals caught and leave the site multiple times.

In two such cases, the PNN team was even attacked. Despite lodging of FIRs, no action was taken against the culprits involved in the assault, PNN officials said.

Though the number of stray cattle on the roads has decreased following regular drives, cows and buffaloes owned by dairy owners are still causing problems for commuters.

However, the PNN team is facing stiff resistance from cattle owners who not only argue and snatch their cattle from possession of PNN team but even attack the members in absence of proper security.

PNN team members said that besides normal arguments with dairy owners during drives, they are often surrounded by aggressive mobs and forced to leave.

PNN officials said that during the last one and half months, the team has been surrounded and attacked many times in different areas. Due to limited resources and security, the team has to work in constant threat of being attacked by dairy owners.

In one of the incidents around a month back, the PNN team under veterinary officer Dr Vijay Amrit Raj was attacked in Kydganj area. Some team members received injuries in the attack.

In another incident in Rasulabad area of Shivkuti around 10 days back, the team was assaulted by a group of dairy owners during the drive. Police reached the spot in both cases, but the assailants fled.

PNN veterinary officer Dr Vijay Amrit Raj said FIRs were lodged in both cases, but no action was taken against the culprits for unknown reasons. In such a situation, dairy owners are emboldened to release their cattle on the roads again.

“Besides two FIRs, I have made complaints against over three dozen cattle owners who repeatedly release their cattle on the roads. However, no action has been taken yet on the complaints. As the PNN covers a large area, the team cannot always be accompanied by the police. However, instant action against the accused after lodging of FIRs may stop them from repeating the offence” Dr Raj said.