Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / CBI arrests CGM of NHPC, two others in bribery case
others

CBI arrests CGM of NHPC, two others in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested chief general manager (finance) of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Faridabad (Haryana) and two private persons in an alleged bribery case of ₹5 lakh
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:24 PM IST
CBI laid a trap and the CGM (finance) was caught accepting bribe of 5,00,000. The senior general manager who gave the bribe was also arrested along with the courier. (IStock)

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested chief general manager (finance) of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Faridabad (Haryana) and two private persons in an alleged bribery case of 5 lakh.

CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said a case was registered against the CGM (finance), senior general manager (project) of a private company, and others.

It was alleged that the said private company (Joint Venture) was working in Parbati Hydroelectric Project (Stage-II) of NHPC located near Kullu in Himachal.

The private company has two claims of 1.36 crore and 1.9 crore (approx) and some additional bill of 2 crore which were pending. The senior general manager (project) of the private company had requested the CGM (finance) of NHPC to expedite the process of payment of the same, for which the CGM allegedly demanded bribe.

CBI laid a trap and the CGM (finance) was caught accepting bribe of 5,00,000. The senior general manager who gave the bribe was also arrested along with the courier.

Searches were conducted at Faridabad (Haryana), Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) and Delhi which led to recovery of incriminating documents including those of property and financial dealings.

All the arrested accused will be produced before the competent court, said Dayal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

UP Police reminds people about importance of masks, social distancing in tweets

A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP