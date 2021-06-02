Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / CBI lodges case against Guwahati company for bank fraud worth 168cr
others

CBI lodges case against Guwahati company for bank fraud worth 168cr

IDBI bank, in its complaint, alleged that a term loan and cash credit facility to the tune of Rs.64.67 crore were sanctioned fraudulently to the private company for purchasing vehicles
By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a case against the promoters and directors of a Guwahati-based automobile company for causing an alleged loss of 168.62 crore to IDBI Bank.

The accused are Pranab Kumar Ghosh, Pratul Kumar Ghosh, Gita Rani Ghosh and Prabir Kumar Ghosh, all promoters-directors of Ghosh Brothers Automobiles, chartered accountant Arunabha Chattopadhya, unknown bank officials, and private persons.

Also Read | IDBI sale gets cabinet nod

The bank alleges that a term loan and cash credit facility to the tune of Rs.64.67 crore were sanctioned fraudulently to the private company for purchasing vehicles.

“It is further alleged that the accused availed loan by submitting false documents and also indulged in diversion of money for purpose other than for which the loan was sanctioned, thereby causing a loss of Rs.168.62 crore as on January 31, 2021, to the bank,” the release said.

As on July 2020, the company’s outstanding balance was 153.38 crore and the said account became non-performing asset due to non-payment of dues to the bank, the release added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP