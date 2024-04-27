CBI takes over probe in Bhuneshwar Sahu murder in 2023 Bemetra communal violence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the murder of 22-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu in communal violence in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district in April last year. Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma in February 2024 had announced that the state government would recommend a CBI probe into the murder of Bhuneshwar Sahu. (Representative Image)

A statement from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said the CBI on Friday re-registered a case of the Biranpur incident on a request from the Chhattisgarh government that was received on April 25, 2024, as well as further notification by the Union government’s Department of Personnel and Training on April 26.

Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, in February 2024, had announced that the state government would recommend a CBI probe into the incident.

On April 8 last year, some children of Biranpur village were returning from school when they were allegedly beaten up by members of another community. Sahu and some other people allegedly went to sort out the issue when stones were pelted and Sahu was stabbed with knives. In the case, 12 persons were arrested and are presently in judicial custody. A day later, Rahim Mohammad (55) and his son Idul Mohhamad (35), residents of the same village, were found with multiple injuries.

The communal clash between the two communities made headlines in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had attacked the then Congress government under chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on the communal flare-up and had fielded Sahu’s father Ishwar Sahu from Saja seat in the 2023 Assembly polls against then state minister Ravindra Choubey. Sahu defeated Choubey in the polls.

In a post on social media platform X on Saturday, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, “Now CBI will investigate the Biranpur murder case. Based on the decision and consent of the cabinet of our government, the Centre has also issued a notification. Late Bhuneshwar Sahu’s family will definitely get justice.”

Meanwhile, the Congress claimed that this is an attempt to polarise the voters and create propaganda.

“This is political propaganda and an attempt to polarise the voters. The BJP runs the government in Chhattisgarh and what is the need to give the case to the CBI? Does it mean the government has no trust in the Chhattisgarh police ?” said Sushil Anand Shukla, Congress chief spokesperson.