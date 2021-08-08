Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / CBSE results row: All schools were bound to follow board’s guidelines, say PSCWA officials
others

CBSE results row: All schools were bound to follow board’s guidelines, say PSCWA officials

The city-based Private Schools and Children Welfare Association officials said that “unnecessary pressure was being put on schools while holding them responsible for the situation.”
By Bishnu K Jha, Darbhanga
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The association asked the students to appear for written exams for improved scores. (HT File)

Expressing concern over the “discontentment” among students and their parents, following the publication of Class 10 and 12 results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the city-based Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) officials said that “unnecessary pressure was being put on schools while holding them responsible for the situation” and asked the students to appear for written examination for improved scores.

In a meeting of PSCWA held on Sunday, Darbhanga PSCWA chief SAH Abdi (principal of Don Bosco School-DBS) and secretary Hira Kumar Jha (director of Mahatma Gandhi Shikshan Sansthan-MGSS) sought to clarify that all the CBSE-affiliated schools were bound to prepare the results based on the ‘reference year’ as per the guidelines issued by the board.

“No school could exceed the average marks for that year set by the board,” they said.

While appealing to the students and their parents to make them understand the parameters of CBSE, the PSCWA secretary and director of MGSS asserted that all the examination results have been prepared based on the moderation method of the board and the previous year’s performance of the school.

Association’s mentor and principal of Woodbine Modern School Dr Nasreen Nabab said that as this result was based on the last year’s performance of the school, so the correct assessment was very difficult.

Dissatisfied lots are requested to take part in the written examination as decided by the board.

Every school was in a state of complete helplessness due to the instructions issued by CBSE. “Many good and meritorious students had to be marked less based on the CBSE evaluation formula this year because of the board’s direction to refer to the results of last three years before granting the marks,” alleged many speakers at the meeting.

