CET admissions for Class 11 welcomed by Class 10 students across all boards

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 11:45 PM IST
PUNE Students eligible for State board’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam, are happy regarding the decision on a common entrance test (CET) for Class 11 admissions, taken on Thursday. The Maharashtra government decided that a common entrance test (CET) will be conducted for admission to first year junior college (FYJC), or Class 11. The Class 10 board examination was cancelled due to a surge in Covid cases.

According to officials, the syllabus for the CET will be from the Maharashtra State board. Questions will be asked on Mathematics, English, Science and Social Science.

The SET will be conducted offline and will have Multiple Choice Questions in the optical mark recognition (OMR) format.

Nisha Channe, a student of Class 10, said that the process is fair.

“I am happy with the CET. Students can apply and attempt if they are not happy with their final marks. Also, since the CET will be just for 100 marks the students have to spend a lot less time while attempting the examination. As of now, Covid cases have reduced, so students will be safe,” said Channe.

Students who attempt the CET will be given a preference for admissions for Class 11. The remaining vacant seats will be allotted to students who have not taken the CET.

The CET is likely to be held July-end or August first week, as per the education department. Students can choose to fill the form after their results are declared.

Prathmesh Kulkarni, a student of class 10, said that as the CET is based on the state board syllabus, it may affect the score of CBSE students.

“As preference for admission will be for students who attempt CET, it will be important for those who want a good college to attempt the paper,” said Kulkarni.

While there is no examination fee for SSC students, CBSE and CISCE students attempting the SET will have to pay an enrolment fee.

