Chand Khamaria blackbuck conservation area in Prayagraj to be developed as eco-tourism zone

Uttar Pradesh’s first Chand Khamaria blackbuck conservation area will now be developed as an eco-tourism zone. District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma who recently visited the area in Meja tehsil has directed the departments concerned to prepare a plan in this regard. (Pic for representation only)

Accompanied by DFO Arvind Kumar Yadav, the DM had also carried out discussions with the local people about possibilities for improving better arrangements and facilities to protect the blackbuck and increase their numbers. He had inspected the entire conservation area through binoculars from the watch tower, taking stock of the arrangements, and observed the blackbucks roaming there.

To address the drinking water problem for the blackbucks, the DM directed to increase the number of water holes and expand the water source area. During inspection, local people informed him that a link canal originating from the Belan Canal passed through the conservation area and that if arrangements could be made for a continuous water supply, it could not only provide drinking water to the blackbucks but also increase the green cover in the conservation area.

The officials concerned were directed to get the canal cleaned and ensure a continuous water supply in the area.

After local residents reported about the presence of a large number of stray dogs in the conservation area and the harassment of deer, the DM directed the officials to identify stray dogs and remove them. He also directed the sheltering of stray cattle in the conservation area.

The DM issued directives for developing the Chand Khamaria Blackbuck Conservation Area as an eco-tourism zone, which would raise awareness about biodiversity conservation and provide employment opportunities for local residents. He also encouraged local residents to participate in the conservation of blackbucks and develop the area as an eco-tourism zone.

It may be mentioned that the Chand Khamaria Blackbuck Conservation Area is located in the Yamunapar region of Prayagraj, under the Meja tehsil. The total protected area is 126.123 hectares, of which 88 hectares is Gram Sabha land and 38.123 hectares is private land.