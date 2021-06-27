Chandigarh cop among 3 held for killing Mohali-based man

Four days after the body of a 45-year-old Punjab-origin man was recovered from an SUV, the Kurukshetra police have arrested three people – including a constable of the Chandigarh Police on murder charges.

Police said accused are constable Manjeet Singh, of Devigarh village, Pradeep Kumar and Sukhpal Singh, of Kheri Raju Singh village in Patiala, Punjab.

Kurukshetra DSP Narender Singh said that during interrogation, the accused confessed that they killed Sandeep Singh, of Mohali, over a financial dispute with Manjeet.

As per the complaint filed by Sandeep’s wife Kuldeep Kaur, her husband was a commission agent and a property dealer and had agricultural land at the native village in Ferozepur, Punjab.

On June 21, her husband received a phone call from Manjeet, who belongs to Devigarh village in Patiala. She said that on June 23, around 7pm she spoke to Sandeep over the phone and he told her that he was with Manjeet and they will reach Chandigarh in two hours but he did not come and his mobile phone was switched off.

On June 24, his body was recovered from his SUV near Bodhani canal in Pehowa district.

The DSP said during interrogation, Manjeet told the police that due to his bad service record, his increments were stopped.

Two years ago, he had met Sandeep who told him to pay ₹10 lakh for help in getting his pending increments as he has links with top officials.

He said that one-an-a-half-year ago, he gave Sandeep ₹10 lakh but neither did the latter approach any official nor return the money.

On June 23, Manjeet, with the help of his friends, killed Sandeep with his licensed pistol, dumped the body in his car and fled.

Police team led by investigation officer Dharambir arrested the three accused and they were produced in court which sent them to police remand, he added.