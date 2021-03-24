Chandigarh’s active cases cross 2,000

Chandigarh on Monday recorded 214 new Covid cases and one death, taking the number of active cases past 2, 000 and fatalities to 364. It is for the seventh consecutive day that the UT has recorded more than 200 cases in a single day. The latest fatality is a 52-year-old woman from Dhanas, who succumbed during treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. The city has added around 3,100 cases to its tally in just 23 days, with the weekly positivity rate currently touching a worrisome level of 10%. So far, 22, 451 patients have recovered from the virus.

2,561 active cases in Mohali

Mohali, again, had the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the tricity area with 263 fresh infections that took the number of active cases to 2, 561 while three more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 414. The fresh infections included 205 from Mohali urban, seven each from Dera Bassi and Banur, three each from Gharuan and Kharar and 38 from Dhakoli. This month alone, the district has recorded a total of 29 deaths.

89 new cases in Panchkula

In Panchkula, 89 persons, including 49 males and 40 females, tested positive for Covid 19 on Tuesday. With this the total number of positive cases went up to 12,085 in the district, of which 762 are active cases while 11, 173 got cured and 150 have died.

Meanwhile, as the Punjab government said on Tuesday that 81% of the 401 samples collected from the state have tested positive for the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant that originated in the UK, Chandigarh maintained that the city is still awaiting the genome sequencing results. “The reports received till January have shown no mutation. The reports of the samples sent to NIV Pune on March 1 are still awaited,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER said.