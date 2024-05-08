Chandumajra reaches out to morning walkers in Mohali

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Anandpur Sahib, Prem Singh Chandumajra on Tuesday reached out to morning walkers at Nature Park in Phase 8 as part of his poll campaign. Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Anandpur Sahib, Prem Singh Chandumajra interacting with morning walkers at Nature Park in Phase 8, Mohali, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Having represented the constituency in the Parliament from 2014 to 2019, Chandumajra informed the visitors about his initiatives during his previous tenure to provide residents a healthy lifestyle.

He said he got open gyms set up in parks, besides also getting libraries built at special parks to help students prepare for competitive exams.

“It is sad that the Congress and the AAP failed to maintain the parks, gyms or libraries. If voted to power, I will restore the parks to high standards,” Chandumajra claimed.

SAD Mohali in-charge Parvinder Singh Sohana, Chandumajra’s son Simranjit Singh Chandumajra, besides other local party leaders accompanied the SAD candidate during his campaign trail.

Industrialist joins SAD

City-based industrialist Sanwarjit Singh and his father, Baljinder Singh, joined the SAD on Tuesday in the presence of Chandumajra.

Welcoming Sanwarjit, previously considered to be a close associate of former Congress health minister Balbir Singh, Chandumajra alleged that the industrial sector of the state was in a shambles, and the law and order had collapsed.

“Industrialists are working in fear due to open extortion threats over phone, forcing a large number of businessmen and industrialists of Punjab to move to neighbouring states,” Chandumajra alleged.