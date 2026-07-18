Charge sheet reveals week-long planning behind Golf Links house robbery

New Delhi: The accused behind the robbery at a Golf Links house, one of the most secure residential localities in the Lutyens’ area, were planning it for a week, and the mastermind was a history-sheeter with 20 cases registered against him, according to the police charge sheet submitted to a Delhi court on Thursday.

The charge sheet states that the family did not carry out police verification of the newly hired domestic help. (Representative photo)

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The charge sheet named four accused – Guddu Kumar Kamat alias Raju, 35, Raman Kamat alias Sushil, 38, both residents of Bihar; Amit Singh alias Gabbar, 30, a resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi; and Hasan, 30, the mastermind and a Bihar resident.

According to police, on the evening of April 22, Guddu, who had been employed as house help about six days ago, reached the house around 7.30 pm, and the family opened the door for him, unaware that he was accompanied by five masked associates carrying sticks and tools. The accused allegedly overpowered an elderly couple, their daughter-in-law and grandchild, confined them to a room, threatened them and ransacked the house within 20-25 minutes before fleeing with gold jewellery and cash worth around ₹25-30 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} The charge sheet states that the family did not carry out police verification of the newly hired domestic help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The charge sheet states that the family did not carry out police verification of the newly hired domestic help. {{/usCountry}}

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Police arrested Guddu and Raman from Mumbai and Amit from Uttar Pradesh within days of the robbery. Hasan was arrested in May in Khajuri Khas, Delhi.

The charge sheet states that Hasan has a criminal history involving 20 cases, including robbery, assault and theft, while Amit is a notorious vehicle thief with involvement in 19 criminal cases. Investigators said Amit was brought into the conspiracy to provide logistical support, including arranging the SUV allegedly used in the crime, which had a fake registration plate.

The evidence cited in the charge sheet includes statements of the four family members, testimonies of other domestic staff, CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and footage of the SUV allegedly used by the gang.

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Golf Links, a posh area, is located close to several high-security government establishments.